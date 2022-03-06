Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Manchester City today?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to miss out when Manchester United travel to face city-rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. According to the Manchester Evening News, the 37-year-old forward is not part of the 21-man squad to face the reigning Premier League champions.

The Red Devils will be keen to return to winning ways after only managing a goalless draw against Watford last week. However, a trip to the Etihad Stadium is not going to be easy for United as City look to maintain a safe gap between themselves and Liverpool.

In the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick could go for the attacking trio of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga. The German tactician could also try Bruno Fernandes as a false nine if he does not want to start an out-of-form Marcus Rashford.

It is worth mentioning that Edinson Cavani has returned to full fitness from his groin injury. However, the Uruguayan forward is another notable absentee for the squad. The other two players missin fromg the Manchester United squad are Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane.

As things stand, the Red Devils are currently fourth in the Premier League standings, having accumulated 47 points from 27 matches. They need to be wary of sixth-placed Arsenal, who are a mere two points behind the Red Devils with three games in hand.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are currently at the top of the Premier League charts, having amassed 66 points from 27 games. However, second-placed Liverpool are just three points behind the defending champions with a better goal difference.

Cristiano Ronaldo's recent form has been a worry for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's recent slump in form has raised questions regarding his place in the starting XI. The 37-year-old forward has scored just one goal in his last 10 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions. That one goal came against Brighton & Hove Albion in a 2-0 win last month.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo is still Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season, having netted 15 times in 30 appearances across all competitions.

There is also a small possibility that Ronaldo will not stay at Old Trafford beyond this season despite having another year left on his contract. If Manchester United fail to secure Champions League football for next season, the Portuguese superstar could leave in the summer.

