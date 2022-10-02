Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Manchester City tomorrow?

Cristiano Ronaldo could yet again start a Premier League game on the bench when Manchester United face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday (October 2). The Red Devils will play their first league game since beating Arsenal in early September.

Cristiano Ronaldo has not had the best of starts under new manager Erik ten Hag. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has started just once in the league so far this season and has failed to score or assist as well.

The same trend could continue when Manchester United travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday to face the reigning Premier League champions. Ten Hag has won with an energetic and pacy attacking trio and could do the same against Manchester City, keeping Ronaldo on the bench.

Marcus Rashford, who has been United's main forward this season, had a bit of a niggle but has returned to training ahead of the Manchester derby. The England forward should therefore lead United's attack instead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

As things stand, the Portuguese forward has scored just once in eight appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils. The goal came against Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa League from the penalty spot.

Manchester United @ManUtd The boss has revealed a positive update regarding two of our forwards ahead of the Manchester derby...



|| The boss has revealed a positive update regarding two of our forwards ahead of the Manchester derby... #MUFC || #MCIMUN 📋 The boss has revealed a positive update regarding two of our forwards ahead of the Manchester derby... #MUFC || #MCIMUN

Manchester United have notched up four consecutive wins in the Premier League following a start that comprised back-to-back defeats. Erik ten Hag's side have amassed 12 points from six games and are currently sixth in the standings. United could break into the top four should they beat Manchester City.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are still unbeaten in the league. However, they are second in the standings on 17 points. City are four points behind league leaders Arsenal and cannot overtake them even with a win.

How has Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo performed against Manchester City?

Cristiano Ronaldo has a decent record while playing against Manchester City over the course of his illustrious career. The Portuguese skipper has faced the Cityzens on 15 occasions as a Manchester United and Real Madrid player.

In those 15 outings, Ronaldo has netted five goals and provided two assists. Three of those goals have come in the Premier League during his first stint with the Red Devils.

Cristiano Ronaldo faced City just once last season and did not have any goal contributions as United suffered a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Goal records vs Man City:



Cristiano Ronaldo - 3 in 11

🤕 Marcus Rashford - 4 in 15

🤕 Anthony Martial - 3 in 14 Goal records vs Man City:Cristiano Ronaldo - 3 in 11🤕 Marcus Rashford - 4 in 15🤕 Anthony Martial - 3 in 14 👀 Goal records vs Man City:✅ Cristiano Ronaldo - 3 in 11🤕 Marcus Rashford - 4 in 15🤕 Anthony Martial - 3 in 14

Manchester United suffered two defeats against their city-rivals last season. The game at the Etihad finished 4-1 in City's favor.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far