Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Newcastle today?

Cristiano Ronaldo could feature from the start when Manchester United take on Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday (October 16). The Red Devils come into the game on the back of a narrow 2-1 win over Everton last weekend.

It is no secret that Ronaldo has found it tough to break into the starting XI under Erik ten Hag in the Premier League. The Portuguese forward has started just once in the league so far this season.

However, an injury to Anthony Martial against Everton saw Ronaldo play 61 minutes for Manchester United. The forward also went on to score against the Toffees in a 2-1 win. It was Ronaldo's first goal in the Premier League this season and his 700th goal in club football.

With Ronaldo's goal and doubts over Anthony Martial's availability, Ten Hag could give the Portuguese forward his second start in the Premier League. However, if Martial is deemed fit enough, Ronaldo could once again be on the bench.

If Ronaldo starts, he will be deployed as the central striker in a three-man attack. He could be partnered alongside Marcus Rashford and Antony up front against Newcastle.

It is, however, worth mentioning that Martial has been Ten Hag's preferred striker this season. Ronaldo starting against Newcastle will completely depend on how fit the Frenchman is ahead of the game.

Manchester United have been in good form recently in the Premier League. The Red Devils are currently fifth in the standings, having picked up 15 points from their opening eight league games so far this season.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, have suffered just one defeat in the league so far. The Magpies are currently sixth in the standings and are only a point behind Ten Hag's side.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo perform for Manchester United against Newcastle last season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo began his second stint as a Manchester United player with a game against Newcastle United last season. He scored a brace on that occasion with the Red Devils securing a 3-1 win in that contest.

It is worth mentioning that the brace at Old Trafford were the only two goals Ronaldo scored against the Magpies last season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner did not make a single goal contribution as United picked up a 1-1 draw against Newcastle at the St. James' Park. Edinson Cavani was Manchester United's goalscorer on that occasion.

