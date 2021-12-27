Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Newcastle United tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Manchester United travel to St. James' Park to take on Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday.

Manchester United will finally return to Premier League action after seeing their last two games get postponed due to COVID-19. The Red Devils have had a massive outbreak of COVID-19 in their squad, which saw their games against Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion getting postponed.

United have not played a game since their 1-0 win over Norwich City on 11th December. Ronaldo scored a second-half penalty to secure all three points for the Red Devils on that occasion.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to lead United's attack against Newcastle. The 36-year-old forward should be partnered by the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho. Since new interim manager Ralf Rangnick prefers to play a 4-2-2-2 formation, Ronaldo may not be the lone striker in the XI.

Ronaldo will be raring to go after a two-week break due to unavoidable circumstances.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Cristiano Ronaldo RETURNS on the field tomorrow vs Newcastle United. Cristiano Ronaldo RETURNS on the field tomorrow vs Newcastle United. https://t.co/q5fbHg5rS7

Ronaldo has a great record against Newcastle United, from his first stint as a Manchester United player. The 36-year-old forward scored eight goals and provided five assists in 12 games against the Magpies. It's worth noting that Ronaldo scored his only United hat-trick against Newcastle back in 2008 in a 6-0 win.

Ralf Rangnick is currently unbeaten as Manchester United's interim manager. The 63-year-old tactician has secured narrow 1-0 wins over Crystal Palace and Norwich City in the Premier League. The Red Devils drew 1-1 against BSC Young Boys in Rangnick's first Champions League game in charge of the club.

Manchester United are seventh in the Premier League standings, having amassed 27 points from 16 games. The Red Devils have got three games in hand over fourth-placed Arsenal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had more impact for Manchester United in the Champions League than in the Premier League

The 36-year-old forward has scored six times in five group games in the Champions League. The tally includes late winners against Villarreal and Atalanta and a brace against the latter team.

Ronaldo has scored seven goals in 13 Premier League games for Manchester United this season. The 36-year-old forward is the Red Devils' highest goalscorer this season.

Ronaldo now has 13 goals in 18 appearances for Manchester United across competitions.

He will look to add to that tally against Newcastle on Monday.

