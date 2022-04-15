Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Norwich City tomorrow?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Manchester United face Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday, 16 April.

The Red Devils are in dire need of securing a positive result after failing to win in their last two Premier League matches. Ralf Rangnick's men suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Everton at Goodison Park on 9 April.

However, a game against bottom-of-the-table Norwich City would be ideal for Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo to return to form. The 37-year-old forward is expected to lead the United attack at Old Trafford.

It is worth mentioning that the Portuguese star showed off a gash on his shin after the game against Everton. That said, he was also seen training ahead of the game against Norwich.

Ronaldo could be partnered alongside Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford as part of the front three. There is the possibility of youngster Anthony Elanga getting a game as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning penalty for Manchester United against Norwich earlier this season in a narrow 1-0 win for the Red Devils. The forward has faced Norwich on three occasions over the course of his two spells at Old Trafford. However, the penalty he scored earlier this season remains his only goal against the Canaries.

Manchester United need three points on Saturday to keep their top-four hopes alive. As things stand, Ralf Rangnick's side are seventh in the standings, having accumulated 51 points from 31 matches. They are currently trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by six points.

Norwich City, on the other hand, are looking extremely likely to get relegated this season. Dean Smith's side are bottom of the standings and have amassed just 21 points all season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to end the season as Manchester United's leading goalscorer

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United in the summer of 2021 from Juventus. The 37-year-old is likely to end his first season back at Old Trafford as the club's leading goalscorer.

As things stand, Ronaldo has scored 18 goals and provided three assists in 33 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions. 12 of those goals have come in the Premier League, making him the league's fifth-highest goalscorer this season.

Despite having a decent season on a personal level, Cristiano Ronaldo will end the season without winning a single piece of silverware. This is the fifth consecutive season United have failed to win a trophy.

