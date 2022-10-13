Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Omonoia Nicosia tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is once again expected to start when Manchester United host Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 13).

The Red Devils will want to carry on with their winning run in the tournament after beating the same opponents last week.

The Portuguese did start against Omonia Nicosia last time around as Manchester United secured a narrow 3-2 victory over their Cypriot opponents.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner did not manage to find the back of the net on that occasion. He did, however, provide an assist to one of Marcus Rashford's goals on the night.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken highly of the forward prior to their game against Omonoia. The Dutch tactician stated that the Portuguese forward could be a vital player for the Red Devils as the season goes on.

Speaking in the press conference ahead of their game against Omonoia, Ten Hag was quoted as saying the following (via the club's official website):

"He is getting in better shape now so he can contribute more to the squad and that is good for him."

It is worth mentioning that Ronaldo will be coming into the game after scoring in their Premier League game against Everton at the weekend.

He netted United's second goal at Goodison Park to secure a 2-1 victory for Erik ten Hag's side. The goal against Everton was his 700th goal in his club career.

Cristiano Ronaldo's has had an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 season for Manchester United

Ronaldo has had a poor start to the 2022-23 season based on his lofty standards at Old Trafford.

As things stand, the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward has scored just two goals and provided an assist from 10 appearances across all competitions.

Ronaldo has found it tough to secure a place in the starting XI under the management of Erik ten Hag.

It is worth mentioning that the Portugal skipper has started just once in the Premier League. However, he has managed to start in all three of the UEFA Europa League games so far this season.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup 700 club goals

117 international goals



Is Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest finisher in history? 700 club goals117 international goalsIs Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest finisher in history? ⭐️ 700 club goals ⭐️ 117 international goalsIs Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest finisher in history? 🇵🇹 https://t.co/LdpmZUSIcO

Manchester United will be wanting another excellent performance from Cristiano Ronaldo against Omonia Nicosia.

The Red Devils are currently second in the standings in Group E of the Europa League.

