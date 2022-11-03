Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Real Sociedad tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Manchester United travel to Spain to take on Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, 3 November. The Red Devils can secure top spot in the group if they beat Real Sociedad by a margin of more than two goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had an underwhelming 2022-23 season so far. The Portugal forward has found it tough to find a place in the starting XI under the management of Erik ten Hag.

Despite his troubles, Ronaldo has started in all five games in the Europa League so far.

Based on his starting record in the tournament, it is safe to assume that Ronaldo will get the nod in the starting XI against Real Sociedad as well. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner should be deployed as the main center-forward in a three-man attack for Manchester United.

United manager Erik ten Hag has also come out and stated the importance of having Cristiano Ronaldo in the dressing room. The Dutch tactician was quoted as saying the following (via the club's official website):

"Ronaldo is an important part of this group and a leader type."

It is worth mentioning that Ronaldo did start against West Ham United in Manchester United's most recent Premier League game. The forward, however, failed to make a goalscoring contribution in a 1-0 win for the Red Devils.

It is worth mentioning that Manchester United suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad at Old Trafford during their opening Europa League game this season.

Due to their defeat, the Red Devils are currently second in the standings, having picked up 12 points from five games. They are currently three points behind Real Sociedad and need to better a 1-0 deficit to pip their Spanish opponents to the top of their group.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored two goals for Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a decent record in the UEFA Europa League this season. The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward has scored two goals and provided an assist in five games in the tournament.

He did score against Sheriff Tiraspol in United's previous Europa League outing, which resulted in a 3-0 victory for United.

Things have been different for Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League. The Manchester United attacker has scored just one goal from nine appearances in the league so far this season.

