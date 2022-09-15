Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Sheriff Tiraspol tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo could start when Manchester United travel to Moldova to face Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (September 15).

The Red Devils have not played a game of football since their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad in their opening group stage match last week. This was due to the Premier League postponing its games following the death of UK monarch Elizabeth II.

Cristiano Ronaldo did start for Manchester United against Real Sociedad but failed to make a positive impact on the proceedings. It was only the Portuguese forward's second start so far this season.

Ronaldo, however, could start again due to the absence of Marcus Rashford. Manager Erik ten Hag confirmed that the England international is out with a muscular injury and has not traveled to Moldova.

However, Ten Hag kept the cards close to his chest when asked whether Cristiano Ronaldo will start against Sheriff Tiraspol. He was quoted as saying the following (via the club's official website):

"I'm sorry but the Moldovan fans have to wait until tomorrow."

Should Ronaldo start against Sheriff Tiraspol, it is safe to assume that he will be deployed as the lone centre-forward. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was partnered alongside Anthony Elanga and new signing Jadon Sancho during Manchester United's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad last time around.

Sheriff Tiraspol, on the other hand, started their Europa League campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory over AC Omonia. Manchester United, however, will be starting the game against Sheriff Tiraspol as favorites.

Game against Sheriff Tiraspol would be an ideal time for Cristiano Ronaldo to kickstart his 2022-23 season with Manchester United

Thursday's Europa League clash against Sheriff Tiraspol could be an ideal chance for Cristiano Ronaldo to kickstart his 2022-23 season. The Portuguese skipper has so far failed to score or assist a single goal so far this season for the Red Devils.

Ronaldo hasn't got enough gametime in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag has opted to go with pacy and energetic attackers in attack, with Ronaldo being given cameos off the bench in the second-half. He has managed a mere 207 minutes from six games in the league so far.

However, a positive display against Sheriff Tiraspol could give Ronaldo the momentum he needs to have a great season going forward. It could also fill Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag with confidence that the Portuguese forward can perform in his system.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava