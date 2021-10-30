Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspur tonight?

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League tonight. The Portuguese has endured a slight dip in form, with Manchester United failing to win any of their last four league games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come under severe pressure in recent weeks as Manchester United were handed a 4-2 and 5-0 defeat by Leicester City and Liverpool respectively. There have been calls to try and accommodate Edinson Cavani in the line-up ahead of the meeting with Spurs. However, such a move is unlikely to come at the cost of dropping Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite their recent struggles, Manchester United are well aware of the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is a proven match-winner. As such, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is not expected to sit out such a hugely-significant clash for the team.

Since completing his blockbuster return to Old Trafford this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo has netted six goals in nine games across all competitions for Manchester United. But he has scored only one goal in the last four outings.

The Red Devils are currently eighth in the Premier League table, but a win against Spurs could lift them to fifth place. Solskjaer's counterpart Nuno Espirito Santo is also under pressure to deliver some results, with many labeling the game 'El Sackico'. Victory for either manager could act as a huge shot in the arm and, as such, it is everything to play for at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo expecting the birth of twins

Cristiano Ronaldo made a special announcement for his fans on Thursday. The Manchester United star took to Instagram to reveal that he is expecting twins with his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

Cristiano Ronaldo captioned the post:

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you."

The post has garnered over 27.9 million likes on Instagram since Cristiano Ronaldo shared the news with his fans. It also surpassed Lionel Messi's record for the most liked Instagram post by an athlete.

