Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against West Ham today? 

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start on the bench when Manchester United host West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday (October 30). The Red Devils will look to return to winning ways in the league after their 1-1 draw against Chelsea last weekend.

Ronaldo started in United's 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa League in midweek. He was one of the goalscorers on the night. Despite starting in all five Europa League games, Ronaldo has started just twice in the Premier League.

So the Portugal captain could once again start from the bench against West Ham. Should he do so, Marcus Rashford could be deployed as the centre-forward and supported by Jadon Sancho and newly signed Antony.

Despite Ronaldo barely starting in the Premier League this season, new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has denied suggestions that he has different teams for the league and Europe. The Dutchman said in a press conference (via the club's website):

"Yeah, I know that some see it like this, but I don't have a Europe team, and I don't have a Premier League team. It's about, I look to the opponent (and see) what we need against that opponent, and now I have to focus on West Ham United for Sunday, and then we will pick the team to start but also to have plan B or plan C, in the pocket to win that game."

Ronaldo refused to come off the bench in his last Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur. He was subsequently dropped from the squad for the next match against Chelsea.

However, his exile is now over, and the former Real Madrid forward should be in contention to feature against West Ham.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo perform for Manchester United against West Ham last season?

Cristiano Ronaldo faced West Ham twice in the Premier League last season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored in the 2-1 win at the London Stadium. Ronaldo, though, failed to score in the 1-0 win at Old Trafford in the reverse.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a difficult season for Manchester United, scoring just thrice from 13 appearances across competitions, including once in the Premier League.

