Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal against Czech Republic tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start for Portugal tonight (September 24) as the side travel to the Czech Republic for a crucial Nations League clash.

Fernando Santos' side are currently a point off neighbors Spain with two games to play after beating the Czechs 2-0 in the reverse fixture. They are looking to bounce back following a 1-0 defeat in their most recent clash against Switzerland.

UEFA Cristiano League @UCR7L



117 goals in 189 apps

UEFA EURO 2016

UEFA Nations League 2018-19

🥇 EURO 2020 Golden Boot

🥇 Nations League 18-19 Golden Boot

🎗️ All-time Top Scorer in International Football & EURO history

Despite starting just one Premier League game this season, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to add to his tally of 189 international caps. The forward will also be looking to improve his world record international goal total of 117 but needs to improve on his recent Portugal form.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored in just one of his national side's previous eight games as they look to prepare for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of seven Portugal players who are one booking away from a suspension while Joao Cancelo has already reached the yellow card limit.

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to make history with Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to make history with Portugal 🇵🇹👏 https://t.co/yfUGmKxNlC

How are Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo preparing for the FIFA World Cup

The Qatar World Cup is almost certainly Ronaldo's last chance to win the one trophy that has eluded him over the course of his extraordinary career.

However, his Portugal teammates will need to improve their dreadful recent record at the tournament, as they haven't won a knockout game since 2006.

Ronaldo has scored just one goal this season in eight appearances, which was a penalty in the Europa League against FC Sheriff. The legendary striker has scored two goals in his previous three appearances against the Czechs and captained his side to victory in the inaugural edition of the Nations League in 2019.

Portugal will be strong favorites to progress from their World Cup group, which consists of Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Cristiano Ronaldo in the new Portugal kit for the World-Cup. 🤩 Cristiano Ronaldo in the new Portugal kit for the World-Cup. 🤩 https://t.co/EAmOuYGk84

