"Is ETH ok?", "The saga continues" - Manchester United fans in disbelief as star man drops to the bench for PL fixture against Newcastle

Manchester United fans on X (formerly Twitter) have been left stunned after Erik ten Hag opted to exclude Rasmus Hojlund from the starting XI to face Newcastle United. The Red Devils are set to take on the Magpies in the Premier League at St. James' Park later tonight (Saturday, December 3).

Erik ten Hag and Co. will be aiming to return to winning ways after they were held to a frustrating 3-3 at Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League. To their credit, they have won five out of their last six Premier League games, and are currently sixth in the table with 24 points from 13 games.

Andre Onana starts in goal for Manchester United. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and Diogo Dalot make up the defense. The midfield consists of Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay, and Bruno Fernandes. Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, and Anthony Martial start up front to complete the starting XI.

Expand Tweet

Manchester United fans are fuming to see Hojlund start on the bench. Even though the 20-year-old is yet to score in the Premier League in nine appearances, he has scored five goals in the UCL in just five games. He missed the last two games due an injury he sustained prior to the November international break.

One fan posted:

"But why is ETH ok?"

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"The saga continues"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Newcastle will be fancying their chances of securing a positive result against the Red Devils. Eddie Howe and Co. haven't lost any of their last three league games against the away side, winning one and drawing two.

"Ten Hag didn't count on me" - Manchester United defender explains summer loan exit

Manchester United left-back Alvaro Fernandez recently said that he was informed that he wasn't going to be featured in Erik ten Hag's plans this season. The 20-year-old subsequently joined La Liga club Granada on a season-long loan

Fernandez has yet to make his senior debut for Manchester United but looked impressive during pre-season over the summer. Despite his good form, he was loaned to Granada where has made 10 appearances across all competitions to date.

The Spaniard explained his loan move, telling The Athletic (via United in Focus):

“In the end, (my move to Granada) was done at the last minute. What message did United give me? That I should go out on loan, that Ten Hag didn’t count on me, that I should continue to gain experience, rhythm, and we’ll see what happens in the future."

He added:

“But it’s clear that football doesn’t end at any club and that you have to keep working. My main objective is to return to United and make a place for myself there.”

Fernandez's contract ends in the summer of 2024 and he could depart as a free agent. It's unlikely that he will break into the starting XI with the likes of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia ahead of him in the pecking order at left-back.