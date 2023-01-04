"Is an example" - Neymar told he's a professional catastrophe when compared to PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar is a professional catastrophe when compared to his attacking mate Kylian Mbappe, according to Daniel Riolo. The French journalist has highlighted the difference between the two superstars when it came to their professionalism.

Kylian Mbappe was praised by many for making an early return to PSG following his participation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he fired France to the final. The attacker even represented the club in their last two games against Strasbourg and Lens, leaving Riolo impressed.

The French journalist said of the 24-year-old in After Foot on RMC:

“He has ten days of vacation, he does what he wants, right? He does not leave between two matches, he does not leave without the agreement of the club, he leaves for ten days of post-World Cup vacation."

"These are the ten days of vacation he had to take after the World Cup which he did not completely take because he returned to play two very important resumption matches, without taking any vacation to play them. very quickly."

Kylian Mbappe was granted a break by PSG following the Ligue 1 outfit's 3-1 defeat to Lens on January 1. The attacker flew to New York to watch the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA and Riolo has used his conduct to aim a dig at Neymar. He continued:

"Whether he leaves at night in a private jet or in a hot air balloon, to be in New York the next day to see a basketball game, he does what he wants, he won't be back for ten days."

The French journalist added:

"Don't talk to me about Neymar, who has demonstrated everything in terms of professional catastrophism, next to Mbappe, who is an example."

How Kylian Mbappe and Neymar fared at the World Cup

Ney in action for Brazil during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Despite failing to clinch his second World Cup trophy last month, Kylian Mbappe had an outing to be proud of in Qatar. The forward was highly influential as he fired Les Bleus to back-to-back finals in the competition.

He finished as the top scorer of the tournament, recording an impressive eight goals and two assists to his name in seven appearances. That includes a fantastic hat-trick in the final against Argentina, which his side lost, unfortunately.

Neymar's outing, however, wasn't as impressive as the Brazilian contributed two goals and one assist in three appearances. He was forced to exit the tournament prematurely after the Selecao lost to Croatia in the quarter-finals.

