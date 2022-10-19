"Is Gabriel Jesus home?" - PSV send message to Arsenal ahead of Europa League clash 

PSV Eindhoven have sent a social media message to Arsenal in which they refer to Gabriel Jesus' trademark celebration.

Ahead of the two teams' clash at the Emirates Stadium this week in their rearranged Europa League tie, the Dutch club posted a tweet aimed at their upcoming opponents.

The post shows former Barcelona and PSG midfielder Xavi Simmons making a phone gesture after scoring a goal, which appears identical to Jesus'. The picture was accompanied by the caption:

'Calling Arsenal. Is Gabriel Jesus home?'

Both the Gunners and PSV are unbeaten in Europe so far this season, with a victory for either side all but guaranteeing progress into the next round. Both will be keen to secure a win so they can top the group and face an easier opponent next up.

Arsenal have been in white-hot form this season, having won 12 of their 13 encounters so far. They top the Premier League table by four points and have been able to rest key players during their Europa League clashes so far.

Gabriel Jesus has had plenty of opportunities to show off his celebrations during the season, having scored five times in his ten top-flight appearances so far. Many believe the 25-year-old striker has been the catalyst behind Arsenal's turnaround this term since his summer move from Manchester City.

Former Manchester City star impressed by Arsenal striker's performances

Ex-City defender Nedum Onuoha has claimed that Jesus has really impressed him this season, especially with his immense strength. The Brazilian international has led the line superbly this term for the Gunners and has led to huge optimism at the Emirates Stadium that they can maintain a title charge.

Speaking to ESPN, Onuoha was full of praise for the centre-forward, as he stated:

“You’ve got someone like Gabriel Jesus who’s desperate to score goals but also has incredible work rate. Even though he’s not exactly 6ft 3in and weighs 90 kilos, he’s pushing people around. He’s really strong with really nice footwork.”

The fixture with PSV had to be rearranged after Arsenal were unable to host the clash due to a lack of policing ahead of the Queen's funeral. That meant the tie with the Dutch giants had to be moved, while their Premier League clash with City had to be pushed back to make room.

Their huge encounter with the champions is yet to have a rearranged date.

