"Is garbage", "How did he ever get so hyped?" - PSG fans destroy new signing for his 'horrible' display in 2-1 Juventus win

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans destroyed new signing Renato Sanches for his lackluster performance against Juventus in the final group game of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, 2 November.

The Parisians earned a 2-1 win at the Allianz Stadium. However, they could only finish in the second spot in the group as Benfica put six past Maccabi Haifa and secured their spot as the group winners on the basis of scoring more away goals.

Sanches was introduced to the game as a first-half substitute for Fabian Ruiz. However, the Portuguese didn't do himself any favors with his performance as fans didn't like what they saw.

He has managed only one goal in 11 games for the Parisians since joining from Ligue 1 rivals LOSC Lille for €15 million.

Fans believe that Sanches is average and wondered why he has always been rated so highly.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Renato Sanches' performance against Juventus:

RK @Mamba0906 @AkinOla76063786 @PSGhub Both were trash today, if we’re being honest. After Mbappe scored his goal he played awful and Messi looked like he wasn’t trying too much, maybe because of WC coming and he doesn’t want to risk injury, but yeah. PSG midfield as well in shambles, Renato is garbage lol @AkinOla76063786 @PSGhub Both were trash today, if we’re being honest. After Mbappe scored his goal he played awful and Messi looked like he wasn’t trying too much, maybe because of WC coming and he doesn’t want to risk injury, but yeah. PSG midfield as well in shambles, Renato is garbage lol

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Renato Sanches is painfully bang-average, how did he ever get so hyped? Renato Sanches is painfully bang-average, how did he ever get so hyped?

PRESIDER @iam_presider How did Renato Sanches get the hype he has rn?! He’s mid af! How did Renato Sanches get the hype he has rn?! He’s mid af!

Sameer🫡 @SameerS01861260 @PSGINT_ Why Is Renato sanches still playing for psg? @PSGINT_ Why Is Renato sanches still playing for psg?😭

Adinde @GodOfEuropa @ESPNFC Without Neymar they are still very effective. They could take on anyone on a good day. Renato Sanches is the only person i see that isn't so good @ESPNFC Without Neymar they are still very effective. They could take on anyone on a good day. Renato Sanches is the only person i see that isn't so good

Aizenn @AdlTS2 Renato Sanches vs Juventus Renato Sanches vs Juventus https://t.co/mGmRGLki2L

Rayleng @Dljogabonito8 Renato Sanches horrível! Renato Sanches horrível!

Sam Matthew @SamMatthew11 Renato Sanches giving Chuopo-Moting a run for weirdest career path in football Renato Sanches giving Chuopo-Moting a run for weirdest career path in football

Renato Sanches broke onto the scene as a prodigious young talent for Benfica. His stock rose further after being named the young player of the tournament during Portugal's triumphant UEFA Euro 2016 campaign.

A high-profile move to Bayern Munich followed. However, he failed miserably. A worse loan spell at Swansea in the Premier League further halted his progress.

However, the midfielder rejuvenated himself with LOSC Lille. The Parisians bought him due to his exceptional performances for their domestic rivals. That said, he is yet to make a good impression on the fans of his new club.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier shared his assessment on Juventus' Champions League campaign

Juventus vs. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG): Group H - UEFA Champions League.

Juventus have struggled miserably in the Champions League this season. They were knocked out of the group stages and have been demoted to the UEFA Europa League.

Galtier recently opined on Juventus' struggles in the competition. As reported by Football Italia, the PSG manager said (via Juve FC):

“I simply think they were missing the necessary squad from start to finish for this type of game. The absence of Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa is fundamental. The chain of various situations weakened Juventus, both on a technical level and mentally.

"The Champions League requires 110% and since the start of the season Juventus have always had these problems. I think that was the main reason.”

