“Is that good enough?” - Jamie Carragher on why he feels ‘sorry’ for Manchester United forward

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has raised concern and sympathized with Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund. He believes that the 21-year-old has been brought into the Premier League too early in his career.

Since his £72 million move from Atalanta last summer, Hojlund has experienced a mixed debut season at Old Trafford. While he showcased his potential with five goals in United's Champions League group stage campaign, his Premier League performances have been inconsistent. Despite his 36 shots in 28 league appearances, Hojlund has managed just eight goals and provided two assists.

Jamie Carragher, a former Champions League winner and now an analyst, questioned whether Manchester United are content with Hojlund's contributions. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Englishman said:

"Is that good enough for Manchester United? I mean, I feel sorry for Holland a little bit, but I do look at it and think, 'What's his trick? What does he do?'"

Carragher suggested that Hojlund might have been brought into the Premier League prematurely, considering his age and experience. He added:

"I know he's young, and I actually think he's been brought in maybe a couple of years too soon."

Jamie Carragher compares Rasmus Hojlund to Darwin Nunez

Comparing Hojlund to other strikers, Carragher highlighted the need for the Danish forward to demonstrate more initiative and physicality on the pitch. He referenced Liverpool's Darwin Nunez's style of play, emphasizing the Uruguayan striker's ability to create scoring opportunities independently.

Carragher said:

"The shots aren't enough. You can talk about the service, but when you look at Nunez's shots, you see him miss so many chances, but analytically that's seen as a strength."

"He doesn't get enough shots away. You can go back to them not creating, they're a little bit selfish, I get all that. But a striker can't always rely on service. He's got to do things himself."

Carragher noted that while Hojlund has shown promise, the Manchester United striker lacks the assertiveness and physical presence exhibited by other forwards in similar positions. He added:

"I can picture Nunez and (Nicolas) Jackson doing something on their own, a bit mad and scruffy, but a burst of pace in behind. Knocking a defender out of the way. I don't really see that physicality from Hojlund."

While Rasmus Hojlund's recent Premier League starts have seen him score eight goals in his last 14 matches, reports suggest that many within the Manchester United camp are unconvinced by the Dane's signing. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the young striker.