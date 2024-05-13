Several Manchester United stars unconvinced by summer signing, reluctant to pass the ball to him: Reports

Manchester United journalist Samuel Luckhurst recently claimed that a number of players from the Red Devils' squad are unconvinced by Rasmus Hojlund's signing. To make matters worse, it is believed that several of the club's players are unwilling to pass the ball to their front man.

The Denmark international was signed by Erik ten Hag and his team in the summer of 2023 for a reported £72 million.

Since arriving at Old Trafford, the striker has had a tough time, having scored just eight Premier League goals in 28 appearances. Such lack of belief may have contributed to the Manchester outfit scoring just once in their last three league matches.

In his latest outing in the 1-0 loss against Arsenal on Sunday (May 12), Hojlund managed just 17 touches of the ball, while registering just one shot throughout the game.

Manchester United's lack of goal threat up front has also seen them net the fewest among the top 11 sides in the Premier League (52). Resultantly, the Red Devils have endured a below-par season, which sees them sitting eighth in the league standings, with two games remaining in the season.

Up next for Ten Hag and Co. is a match against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Thursday (May 15). After that, the Red Devils travel to Brighton and Hove Albion for their final league fixture on Sunday (May 19).

Danny Murphy issues concerning assessment of Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund

Ex-Liverpool man Danny Murphy believes Rasmus Hojlund may not be the striker that Manchester United need to help them challenge for top honors. Amid worries over the striker's impact, the Red Devils have been linked with a move for other number nines.

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is a name strongly rumored to join Old Trafford in the summer (via GOAL). Speaking to Daily Mail about Hojlund's performances, Murphy said (via Mirror):

"I'm dubious about whether Rasmus Hojlund is the world-class No. 9 United need. There is nothing in his game that scares defenders. I contrast him to Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, who is erratic but will do a mad bit of skill or make an aggressive dash to cause some problems for defenders.

"Hojlund is not quick, skilful or clever enough for that 'Wow' factor. He's 21 and has time to develop. But right now, he is not a Champions League or Premier League-winning No. 9."

With limited options to start up front for Manchester United, Hojlund will be expected to lead the line for the rest of the season. He's recorded just two assists in the league this year.