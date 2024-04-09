"Is this guy even a goalkeeper?" - Ex-Tottenham star savages Arsenal star David Raya for error in UCL clash against Bayern Munich

Rafael van der Vaart slammed David Raya after the Arsenal goalkeeper failed to save Harry Kane's penalty in the UEFA Champions League first-leg quarter-final clash on Tuesday (April 9).

Bukayo Saka gave the hosts a priceless lead at the Emirates in the 12th minute before former Gunner Serge Gnabry leveled matters six minutes later. Around the half-hour mark, Leroy Sane's quick feet drew a penalty from William Saliba, with ex-Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane tasked with taking the spot kick.

The Englishman didn't necessarily stutter in his run up but Raya still fell to his right side a tad too early. For a top striker such as Kane, it was all the time he needed to slide the ball into the unguarded part of the net.

Van der Vaart, who played for Spurs from 2010 to 2012, was commenting on the incident when he noted Raya's supposed error. He questioned the Spain international's credentials and said (via @ThatEuropeanLad on X):

"Take a look at Raya. Is this guy even a goalkeeper? Kane doesn't even make a movement but Raya just falls to the ground already."

Raya finished the match with no saves to show for his efforts. Leandro Trossard's 76th-minute goal ensured Arsenal drew 2-2 in north London but it wasn't enough to hand them their first knockout win against Bayern Munich since the 2012-13 season.

Pundit says David Raya made a mistake for Bayern Munich's first goal vs Arsenal

Former England defender Matthew Upson questioned David Raya for his role in Bayern Munich's opening goal against Arsenal.

A hopeful aerial ball from Bayern into Arsenal's defensive third didn't seem like much trouble until Raya came a long way off his line. Gabriel Magalhaes was subsequently pressured into playing a forward pass, which was intercepted by the Bavarian team.

Bayern wasted no time in getting men forward, and a couple of smart passes released Serge Gnabry through on goal. The Germany international's first-time shot hit Raya's left leg before going into the net.

Referring to the goal, Upson said on BBC Radio 5 Live:

"Arsenal have been so good defensively all season but two mistakes and they have been punished twice. The first one was from David Raya, he came so far out to get involved in the play that he had an awkward pass into Jakub Kiwior and Bayern turned it over and went on to score."

Arsenal signed Raya from Brentford last summer on an initial loan deal for £3 million with an option to make it permanent for £27 million. The Spaniard, known for his ability on the ball, has since displaced Aaron Ramsdale as Mikel Arteta's first-choice goalkeeper.

Raya has 33 appearances across competitions this season, where he has kept 16 clean sheets.

