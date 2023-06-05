“Is that his hand around her waist?” - Fans react as picture of Lewis Hamilton having dinner with Shakira goes viral on social media 

Fans have reacted to Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton being spotted with Colombian singer Shakira in a picture that has gone viral on social media.

The pair were snapped having dinner together alongside friends as they posed for photos on their night out. The Colombian singer now resides in Miami after her breakup with Barcelona legend Gerard Pique in June 2022.

Shakira, 46, returned to Barcelona to watch the Spanish F1 Grand Prix and saw Hamilton secure a place on the podium. The duo also shared dinner together after the Miami F1 Grand Prix as was seen in the picture.

The singer's breakup with Pique was a difficult one as the couple have two children together, Milan and Sasha. Shakira's lawyer recently explained that she and Pique seemingly no longer have issues.

Hamilton and Shakira were also spotted in pictures released by The Sun on a yacht in Miami alongside some of the Englishman's friends last month.

Fans were intrigued by the latest encounter between the two as they shared dinner with friends in Barcelona. One fan thought they caught Hamilton's hand being tucked around the pop star's waist:

"Is that his hand around her waist?"

Here's how Twitter reacted to pictures of the pair dining out together:

Shakira touches upon her return to Barcelona to watch the Spanish F1 Grand Prix

Shakira at the F1 Grand Prix in Spain.

Shakira left Barcelona and headed to Miami in April after ending her 12-year relationship with Pique. In April, she posted a picture of the beautiful city skyline on her Instagram account and captioned it:

"Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness. Thank you to everyone who surfed alongside me so many waves there in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is certainly longer than love."

The Colombian and Pique were both included on the VIP guest list although the latter decided not to turn up for the race, per Marca.

Shakira uploaded a picture of herself at the race wearing a colorful top with a white skirt. She wore a smile in the photo while in the stands at Circuit de Catalunya. The singer expressed her delight at returning to her former city:

"Nice to be back in Barcelona!"

Pique may have still been celebrating the Blaugrana's La Liga title triumph. His former side won the title for the first time since 2019 with the now-retired defender making six appearances in the competition this season.

