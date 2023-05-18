Shakira's lawyer explains nature of relationship between singer and Barcelona legend as details about latest song emerge

Shakira's lawyer has claimed that she is now on amicable terms with Barcelona legend Gerard Pique following the release of her new song.

The Colombian pop star released her new track 'Acrostic' which is an open letter to her children Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8. It is a song about a mother finding strength through her kids after separation. The singer split with Pique in June 2022 after 11 years together.

The former couple's breakup led to many issues between the two amid the Barcelona icon moving on to new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti. However, Shakira's lawyer has now explained that the pair are on good terms while speaking to the press. She said (via El Nacional):

"I can only give a legal opinion. What he does (Shakira) always does well, the children are preserved and the situation is now great. I don't have any news about (anything) wrong."

Shakira moved to Miami last month and has taken the children with her while Pique remains in Catalonia. However, the Spaniard will still see the two boys from time to time with the singer's lawyer adding:

"Everything is fixed, everything is fine, he's going to visit the children, everything works. Now they can rest."

The Colombian's new song has earned rave reviews and is a step away from the diss track she released earlier this year. The children sing and play the piano in the song and Shakira explained their involvement:

"Both have shared by my side in the studio and when listening to this song dedicated to them, they have asked me to be a part of it. They have felt and interpreted it for them and for them, with the passion and feeling of what take the music inside."

The singer has received praise and adoration for the song, including from Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, and Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez. The track was released just before International Mother's Day.

What did Shakira say when leaving Barcelona in April?

The Colombian left Barcelona for Miami last month.

Shakira packed her bags and left Barcelona in April with Sasha and Milan after her high-profile split with Pique. She was caught by paparazzi at the airport teary-eyed as she bid farewell to Catalonia for the final time.

The Colombian posted on Twitter about leaving the cosmopolitan capital of Catalonia. She stated:

"I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea. Today we start a new chapter in the search for our happiness."

The pop star was supposed to move to Miami in January but the move was pushed back after her father's health worsened. Her mother has revealed that Pique has visited the hospital that he is staying in as he recovers from head trauma.

