"Is this a joke?", "This is insane" - Arsenal fans in disbelief as star man left out of 2024 Yacine Award shortlist

Arsenal fans expressed their disbelief on social media as David Raya wasn't named on the 2024 Yacine Award shortlist. The Spanish goalkeeper was on loan at Arsenal from Brentford for the 2023-24 season, and the move was made permanent by the Gunners this summer.

The Yacine Award is given to the best goalkeeper of the previous season. This year's nominees include: Inter Milan's Yann Sommer, AC Milan's Mike Maignan, Athletic Bilbao's Unai Simón, Aston Villa's Emiliano Martínez, Valencia's Giorgi Mamardashvili, Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin, Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel, PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma, Mamelodi Sundowns' Ronwen Williams, and Porto's Diogo Costa.

Fans flooded social media with posts about David Raya's exclusion from the 2024 Yacine Award shortlist. Here are some of their reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

Trending

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote:

"Where's Raya? Is this a joke?"

Another added:

"Donnaruma gets a nod but not Raya or Alisson, this is insane"

"How is Martinez nominated but not Raya, and Ederson? What kind of list is this? Ridiculous." chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"No Raya no list"

Another tweeted:

"Raya had more clean sheets than all of them put together. How is he not there? Even ramsdale is better than Martinez and Williams"

One user wrote:

"Why’s David Raya not there? This list is incomplete!!!"

While another wrote:

"Raya won golden glove in the premier league?"

David Raya kept 20 clean sheets in 41 appearances across competitions for Arsenal last season. He also kept a clean sheet in the single match he played for Spain at Euro 2024.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya on his upcoming international duty for Spain

Arsenal shot-stopper David Raya has a chance to play for Spain in their upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Serbia and Switzerland. With Unai Simon out of contention months due to a wrist injury, Raya has the opportunity to claim the number one spot with La Roja.

The other two goalkeepers in Spain's squad for the ongoing international break are Chelsea's Robert Sanchez and Real Sociedad's Alex Remiro. Speaking ahead of La Roja's matches, the Arsenal shot-stopper said (via Tribal Football):

"We are three goalkeepers of the highest level, it is up to the coach to decide who will play these matches. We have a very complicated group but we will play to win and to do well. I am very happy to have the opportunity to be here and I will give my all."

"We know that Unai Simon has had surgery and I sincerely wish him a speedy recovery, he is a goalkeeper of the highest level and has already shown it on several occasions," added Raya.

Spain will play against Serbia on Thursday, September 5, at Red Star Stadium, and then face Switzerland on September 8, at Stade de Genève.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback