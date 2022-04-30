“Is Jurgen serious?”, “This ain’t funny man” – Liverpool fans believe Klopp is ‘underestimating’ Newcastle after decision to drop 2 players from line-up

Liverpool fans online are not happy with the heavily-rotated side put out by Jurgen Klopp for their Premier League game against Newcastle United.

The German tactician has decided to bench some of the first-team regulars in Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold. In their place, Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez found a place in the starting XI.

Klopp has also decided to revamp the midfield. Club captain Jordan Henderson starts alongside James Milner and Naby Keita.

A section of Liverpool supporters on Twitter are concerned that Jurgen Klopp might be underestimating Newcastle United. Here are some tweets from worried Reds supporters:

ᴊᴏᴇ™️ @joepearce_ @LFC @OfficialFPL @NUFC Underestimating ffs, I get the rotation but still we CANT drop any points @LFC @OfficialFPL @NUFC Underestimating ffs, I get the rotation but still we CANT drop any points

SimplySalah @ReyGuy9 @LFC @NUFC WTFFFF THIS IS NOT THE GAME TO PLAY AROUND @LFC @NUFC WTFFFF THIS IS NOT THE GAME TO PLAY AROUND

Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been the standout players for Jurgen Klopp's side this season. Salah is currently the club's leading goalscorer this season, having scored 30 goals from 44 appearances across all competitions.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, has been the creative force behind Liverpool's success this season. The England international has provided 18 assists in all competitions this season.

However, there is a very good reason why Klopp has gone with a rotated XI for their game against Newcastle United. The Reds are due to face Villarreal in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League on 3 May.

Jurgen Klopp's side currently have one foot in the Champions League final following their 2-0 win over Unai Emery's side from the first leg.

However, Liverpool cannot Villarreal lightly as they have already knocked Juventus and Bayern Munich out from the Champions League.

Liverpool need a positive result to maintain pressure on Manchester City

Liverpool will need to secure a positive result against an in-form Newcastle United side to maintain the pressure on league leaders Manchester City. As things stand, the Reds are a point behind Man City with five games remaining in the season.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are currently on a four-match winning run in the Premier League. The Magpies, under Eddie Howe, have climbed to ninth in the standings and are looking like a much more threatening opposition after heavy investment in January.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently chasing an unprecedented quadruple this season. The Reds have already won the Carabao Cup and have also made it through to the finals of the FA Cup.

However, their quadruple hopes largely depend on Manchester City dropping points in the league. Pep Guardiola's side will face Leeds United hours after the Reds' game against Newcastle.

