Is Kevin De Bruyne playing for Manchester City against Liverpool today?

Kevin De Bruyne is a major doubt ahead Manchester City's FA Cup semifinal tie against Liverpool on Saturday.

The Belgian international, along with Kyle Walker, picked up knocks during their 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that the pair did not train on Friday. It will be a close call for them to feature in the semifinals at Wembley Stadium.

Speaking to the press ahead of their rematch against Liverpool, Guardiola was quoted as saying the following (via ManCity.com):

“They (Walker and De Bruyne) didn't train today. We will see tomorrow. Apparently, it will be so close after what happened on Wednesday but we will see. Kevin had stitches after he had contact – it’s not a muscular injury."

If Kevin De Bruyne misses the game against the Reds, one can expect either Bernardo Silva or Ilkay Gundogan to place in his role. However, if the playmaker is fit, Guardiola will play him at some point in the game based on his recent form.

Kevin De Bruyne has been one of Manchester City's best players this season. The 30-year-old playmaker has contributed 14 goals and eight assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

He has already made three appearances in the FA Cup and even scored a goal against Southampton in the quarterfinals. City won 4-1 on that occasion.

Manchester City and Liverpool are both looking to end their respective seasons on a high. The winner of the tie will either face Chelsea or Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final later in May.

Kevin De Bruyne was the star during Manchester City's 2-2 draw against Liverpool

Liverpool and Manchester City faced one another in the league last weekend in a game which ended 2-2. Kevin De Bruyne was one of the best players on the pitch on that occasion.

The 30-year-old playmaker scored the opening goal of the game in the opening five minutes. The Belgian took a shot from outside the box which took a deflection from defender Joel Matip, giving Alisson Becker no chance to produce a save.

Manchester City and Liverpool are currently involved in yet another closely-fought title race. Following their 2-2 draw, the Reds remained second in the standings, a point behind leaders Man City. There are only seven matches remaining in the league this season.

