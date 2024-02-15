Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against Newell’s Old Boys tomorrow?

Lionel Messi is set to start when Inter Miami take on his boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys in a pre-season friendly game on Thursday, February 15, in Miami. The Herons play their final friendly game ahead of the start of the 2024 season in the United States.

Inter Miami have played six pre-season games so far across two continents. Messi, however, has not been able to play in every one of those games as part of injury and workload management.

Manager Gerardo Martino, though, has confirmed that the superstar attacker will start against Newell’s Old Boys. The Argentine tactician aims to provide more game time to Messi so he can be match-fit ahead of the new Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

Speaking to the reporters ahead of their game on Thursday, Tata Martino was quoted as saying the following (via MLS' official website):

"For us, it’s important for him to get in as many minutes as possible ahead of the beginning of the league. So I’m able to confirm that he’ll start, because it’s what we’re trying to do in order to get him in the best shape possible before the 21st."

Lionel Messi is confirmed to start the game which could see him partner his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez in attack. The pair played the initial games of the pre-season tour up front together in a 5-3-2 system.

It is worth mentioning that Newell’s Old Boys was the club where Lionel Messi started his footballing journey. The eight-time Ballon d'Or joined their youth system in 1995 and stayed there until 2000 before he was snapped up by Barcelona.

Inter Miami will want Lionel Messi be to as close to full fitness as possible ahead of the 2024 season. The David Beckham-owned side play their first MLS game against Real Salt Lake on February 21 at their DRV PNK Stadium.

Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino gave more details on Lionel Messi's fitness in pre-season

Lionel Messi did not play a huge role in Inter Miami's pre-season tour. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker has so far scored just one goal in the pre-season friendlies, which came against Al-Hilal in a 4-3 defeat.

Martino explained that the minor niggle Messi picked up against Al-Hilal was not too concerning but they did not want to risk his fitness ahead of the new season.

Martino said:

"Leo had an inflammation in his adductor in the first game in Saudi Arabia [against Al Hilal], it wasn’t an injury that required stopping him completely or giving him special medical treatment. It was day-to-day. That’s why he played 10 minutes in the second game [in Saudi Arabia] and why he couldn’t play in Hong Kong."

He added:

"That’s why he played a bit more in Japan and tomorrow he’ll likely get more minutes in and, if everything continues the same way, he’ll be in good shape for the beginning of the season."

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have not had the best of pre-seasons. The Herons have picked up just one win from six matches, a 4-1 victory over Hong Kong XI which Messi did not play in.

Lionel Messi will be competing in his first full season in the United States. The Argentina skipper has a massive 2024 ahead of himself with Inter Miami qualifying for the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup as well.