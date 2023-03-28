Is Lionel Messi playing for Argentina against Curacao today?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Argentina take on Curacao in a friendly on Tuesday (March 28).

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winners will look to continue their winning run after beating Panama 2-0 a few days ago. The squad had a celebratory evening in Buenos Aries as they were presented as world champions in front of their adoring fans.

Messi was one of the two goalscorers for Argentina against Panama, with Thiago Almada scoring the other. The Paris Saint-Germain attacker scored a free-kick in the 89th minute. He should keep his place in the starting XI when La Albiceleste take on Curacao.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was joined by fellow World Cup-winners Julian Alvarez and Angel di Maria in attack last time. Argentine manager Lionel Scaloni, though, has a plathora of attacking players to choose from. These include the likes of Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala and Angel Correa.

Argentina are coming off a win, but the same cannot be said about Curacao. They suffered a 2-0 defeat against Canada on Saturday (March 25) in a CONCACAF Nations League game.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi set to play against Curacao for first time

Argentina forward Lionel Messi has played against many teams in his illustrious career. However, there will be a first for Messi if he takes the pitch on Tuesday. The former FC Barcelona attacker will play his first game against Curacao, who are 86th in the FIFA rankings.

Lionel Messi is on the verge of another milestone should he score against Curacao. The forward only needs one more goal to reach 100 goals for his national side, having netted 99 times for Argentina from 173 caps.

Messi scored his 800th career goal - a sumptuous free-kick - for club and country when he netted against Panama last week.

