Is Lionel Messi playing for Argentina against Panama today?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Argentina take on Panama in a friendly on Thursday (March 23) in Buenos Aires. This is the first time La Albiceleste will take the field since their triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December.

Messi played a vital role in guiding Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup title. The Paris Saint-Germain forward netted two goals in the final and scored his penalty in the shootout to lead from the front.

Lionel Messi has been in excellent form for club and country and should feature against Panama in the friendly. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner could be partnered alongside fellow World Cup winners Julian Alvarez and Angel Di Maria.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has numerous attacking talents to pick from for the game against Panama. He has picked the likes of Lautaro Martinez, Pualo Dybala and Angel Correa among other attackers in his squad.

Messi registered a hat-trick against Panama the last time he faced them in 2016. He was on the pitch for just 29 minutes but still managed three goals in a 5-0 victory for the reigning world champions.

Argentina will play two friendlies in this international break. Following their game against Panama, they have another game at home against Curacao.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is in line to create more history

The game against Panama could be highly significant in Lionel Messi's illustrious career. He's on the verge of reaching two goalscoring milestones.

The former Barcelona forward is just one goal away from scoring his 800th goal for club and country. He also needs just two more goals to reach 100 goals for his national side.

Messi has netted 98 goals from 172 caps on the international stage. That includes his tally of seven goals scored at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He finished only one goal behind eventual Golden Boot winner and his fellow PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Messi has scored 701 goals in his club career, representing Barcelona and PSG. The forward is having a great season in France playing for the Parisian giants.

As things stand, Messi has contributed 18 goals and 17 assists from 32 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain across competitions. That includes a tally of 13 goals and the same number of assists in 23 Ligue 1 games.

