Is Lionel Messi playing for Argentina against Peru tomorrow?

Lionel Messi is expected to start Argentina's upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Peru on Tuesday (October 17). The defending world champions will come into the game on the back of a 1-0 win over Paraguay last week, in which Messi made a second-half substitute appearance.

The Inter Miami superstar played 37 minutes in the game, marking his return to the national side following a leg injury sustained during last month's international break.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has confirmed that Messi is fit and ready to play if needed on Tuesday evening. The final decision on how many minutes he will play will depend on the former Barcelona star himself.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Scaloni said (via Mundo Albiceleste):

“Messi is fine, he has been training. We will make the decision tomorrow.”

He added:

“It is to speak with him and to ask him how he is. If he is well. It’s a question of minutes, of how much he can play. If he is well, you already know what I think. If he is well, he will play. There is nothing more to say.”

If Lionel Messi starts, he is guaranteed to lead the attack and captain his nation against a struggling Peru side. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner could be partnered alongside Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez, who started the game against Paraguay.

Argentina come into the game as the only side with a 100 percent record in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, having won all three of their games so far.

Peru, on the other hand, are yet to pick up a win following their opening three games. As things stand, they are second from bottom in the standings with just one point.

Peru come into the game on a back of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Chile.

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi does not have the best record against Peru

Lionel Messi has had an incredible international career with Argentina. The captain has scored 104 goals from 177 caps for his national side and has guided them to Copa America and FIFA World Cup glory in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Despite being the third-highest goalscorer in men's international football, Messi has a poor record against Peru. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar has played against them on eight occasions and has scored and assisted just once.

Lionel Messi's solitary goal against Peru came all the way back during the 2007 Copa America tournament in Venezuela. Argentina secured a 4-0 victory on that occasion. Juan Riquelme also scored a brace and Javier Mascherano scored the fourth goal of the game.