Is Lionel Messi playing for Argentina against Saudi Arabia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Argentina take on Saudi Arabia in their opening match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The two-time world champions come into the FIFA World Cup as one of the pre-tournament favorites. There have been doubts surrounding Messi's availability for the game against Saudi Arabia.

According to an earlier report, Messi had picked up a minor knock which saw him miss some part of open training with the rest of the squad. However, he had a special gym session and is expected to be fine for the game against Saudi Arabia.

Should Lionel Messi start for Argentina, he is likely to lead the attack for Albiceleste. He could be partnered with Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez in attack to form a front three.

Argentina are expected to qualify from Group D of the FIFA World Cup. They have been drawn alongside Poland, Mexico, and the aforementioned Saudi Arabia.

The current edition of the World Cup could also be Lionel Messi's last chance to lift international football's biggest honor with his national side.

Messi had a decent outing against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) prior to the start of the World Cup. Argentina registered a 5-0 victory over UAE, with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward registering a goal and an assist.

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi has been in some brilliant for ahead of the FIFA World Cup

Messi's form is crucial for Argentina heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in some great form for his club side PSG ahead of the showpiece tournament in Qatar.

Messi was one of PSG's best players before club football took a break for the World Cup. The former FC Barcelona star went on to score 12 goals and provide 14 assists in just 19 appearances across all competitions.

Messi has also been in good form for his national side. The skipper scored twice against Jamaica and another two goals against Honduras in an international friendly back in September.

Lionel Messi has played just once against Saudi Arabia in his illustrious career. The forward failed to make a single goal contribution as the friendly ended 0-0 all the way back in 2012.

Messi will therefore be hoping to score his first goal against the Asian opposition to get their FIFA World Cup campaign off to a flying start.

