Is Lionel Messi playing for Argentina against Uruguay tomorrow?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Argentina play host to Uruguay in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday (November 16). The defending world champions have so far won all four of their qualification games in the campaign.

Messi played a crucial role in his nation's last qualifying match back in October. Argentina secured a 2-0 away win over Peru with Messi scoring a first-half brace on that occasion.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has shown confidence in Messi's fitness ahead of their game against Uruguay. This is despite Messi not playing a competitive game for Inter Miami since October 22.

Lionel Scaloni said the following about Lionel Messi and his chances to feature against Uruguay on Thursday evening (via ESPN):

"Messi is fine, he is doing well. Beyond the fact that he played a game in the last 25 days, he has been training normally, he is in good condition and he is fine."

Based on Scaloni's comments, it seems like Lionel Messi is fit to start against Uruguay. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner could be partnered alongside Julian Alvarez and Nico Gonzalez.

Lionel Scaloni has a number of attacking options to choose from for this international break. The likes of Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala and Angel Di Maria are all part of the squad which is due to face Uruguay tonight and Brazil on November 21.

Argentina are currently at the top of the CONMEBOL qualification table having picked up 12 points from their opening four games. They are already five points clear of the second-placed side Uruguay.

Uruguay have picked up seven points from their first four games, having won two games, drawing one and losing one which was against Ecuador back in September.

How did Argentina skipper Lionel Messi perform against Uruguay during the last qualifying campaign?

Argentina played Uruguay twice during the qualification campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The three-time world champions won both of those games on their way to qualification for the showpiece tournament in Qatar.

La Albiceleste picked up a convincing 3-0 victory over Uruguay on home soil back in October of 2021. Lionel Messi played the full 90 minutes and was one of the goalscorers on that occasion. Rodrigo De Paul and Lautaro Martinez were the two other goalscorers.

Lionel Scaloni's side then defeated Uruguay 1-0 away from home a month later. Lionel Messi, however, came on as a second-half substitute and could only play 14 minutes on that occasion.

Angel Di Maria was the only goalscorer for the current world champions when he scored early in the seventh minute.