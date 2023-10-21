Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against Charlotte FC tomorrow?

Lionel Messi is expected to feature when Inter Miami travel to take on Charlotte FC in the Major League Soccer (MLS) on Saturday (October 21). This will be the Heron's final game of the season as they have failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Messi played his first full 90 minutes since his return to full fitness during Argentina's 2-0 win over Peru on Wednesday (October 18) where he netted a brace.

Messi did play 35 minutes in Inter Miami's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Cincinnati FC before leaving for international duty. Prior to that, he had missed five of the last six MLS games for his new side.

Lionel Messi playing 90 minutes for Argentina should be a huge boost for Gerardo Martino's side as they play their last game of the 2023 season. However, the Miami manager did state that he does not want to risk his superstar since there is no chance of a playoff push.

It seems unlikely that Messi will play the full 90 minutes against Charlotte FC on Saturday evening as he has just returned from national duty. However, should he start, he will most definitely lead his side's attack and captain them for the first time since his 37-minute cameo against Toronto FC last month.

Inter Miami have a host of attacking options to choose from to partner Messi up front or start instead of him should Martino decide to put him on the bench. These include the likes of Josef Martinez, Leonardo Campana and Facundo Farias amongst others.

It is worth mentioning that the Florida-based side will face Charlotte FC for a second consecutive time in the MLS. The two sides played out a 2-2 draw on Wednesday, October 18.

How has Lionel Messi performed in his first season with Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami on a free transfer after his two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) came to an end. He joined midway through the MLS season but was available as soon as the Leagues Cup commenced.

As things stand, Messi has contributed 11 goals and five assists from 13 appearances across all competitions. This includes a tally of 10 goals and one assist from seven games as he led his new side to the 2023 Leagues Cup title.

It was Inter Miami's first trophy in their short history, which also saw them qualify for the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Lionel Messi's start with the Herons was littered with goals and some amazing moments but he has been plagued with various injury issues towards the end of the season.