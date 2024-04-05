Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against Colorado Rapids tomorrow?

Lionel Messi has returned to the matchday squad and could feature when Inter Miami host Colorado Rapids on Saturday, April 6. The Herons are not in the best of form and will reply on their superstar captain to come good to turn their season around.

Inter Miami are coming off a 2-1 defeat to Monterrey in the quarterfinal first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. They also not been in the best of form in the MLS.

After missing four MLS games and one in the Champions Cup, Messi has returned to the matchday squad ahead of the Colorado Rapids game.

However, Messi returning to the squad doesn't imply that he will play for the full 90 minutes on Saturday. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner could be named among the substitutes.

Inter Miami assistant coach Javi Morales has also implied that Lionel Messi could play a small role against Colorado, as he has slowly returned to training. Morales was quoted as saying (via GOAL):

"He's getting better every day, like Tata Martino said. He's day by day, we're going to see how he feels today, then we'll make a decision for Saturday.

"He trains every day with the physio and on the field. Sometimes, depending on how he feels, he trains with the team and the physio. But lately, he's been participating in the training sessions so he's getting better."

He added:

"We're going to see how he feels at training. If he feels good, I'm sure Tata will want to count on him [on Saturday] whether it's 10 minutes, 15 minutes or 45. We want to have him."

Lionel Messi was playing well before he was struck with a hamstring injury. The former Barcelona superstar has contributed five goals and two assists in five games across competitions.

Inter Miami have won just one game in Lionel Messi's absence

Inter Miami have been without the services of Lionel Messi for five games, winning just one. Their solitary victory came in the MLS against D.C United when they secured a 3-1 away win.

In the remaining games, the Herons have lost against Montreal (3-2) and New York Red Bulls (4-0) and drawn 1-1 with New York City FC. They recently lost 2-1 to Monterrey in the Champions Cup.

Before his injury, Lionel Messi had played three league games for Inter Miami, where his side went unbeaten. That included wins against Real Salt Lake (2-0) and Orlando City (5-0) and a 1-1 draw with LA Galaxy.