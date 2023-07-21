Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul tonight?

Lionel Messi could make his debut for Inter Miami when they take on Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on Friday (July 21) at the DRV PNK Stadium. Messi joined the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit on a free transfer after he decided against renewing a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Argentine, along with his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets had a grand unveiling in front of the Inter Miami fans earlier this week. The pair trained with the senior squad as well ahead of their outing against Cruz Azul.

The Herons' manager Tata Martino stated the following about the debuts of Messi and Busquets (via MARCA):

"I'm not ruling out Leo's debut but I have to see him in one more training session. I also have to see how he and Busquets feel. They both arrived in good shape, and there can be the expectation of seeing them on Friday but I don't want to rush into saying something I can't deliver."

There have also been reports stating that should Lionel Messi feature against Cruz Azul, he would come off the bench rather than start from the get-go.

Messi could be partnered with the likes of Robbie Robinson and Josef Martinez at Inter Miami. The latter is currently the club's leading goalscorer, having netted six times in 24 appearances across competitions.

The Leagues Cup is a tournament played between the clubs in the MLS and the Liga MX, the top tier in Mexico. Cruz Azul have lost all three of their opening games in Liga MX ahead of their clash against the Florida outfit.

Inter Miami will be hoping for Lionel Messi to turn their fortunes this season

Inter Miami have been at the center of the footballing world in the past few weeks following their signings of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Their form in the MLS, however, has been poor.

At the time of writing, the David Beckham-owned side are not only bottom of the Eastern Conference but are bottom of the Supporters' Shield as well. They are on a 11-game winless run in the league, having last secured three points all the way back in May.

The arrival of Lionel Messi, however, could be the catalyst for a change in form for Inter Miami. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner arrives on the back of an impressive season with PSG, where he contributed 21 goals and 20 assists from 41 matches across competitions.