Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against FC Cincinnati tomorrow?

Lionel Messi could play a part when Inter Miami host FC Cincinnati in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Saturday (October 7). The Argentina superstar has been out of action of nearly a month due to a leg injury.

Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino stated that Lionel Messi is close to returning to full fitness following a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, however, will not be thrown in the deep and will be gradually brought back to match fitness.

Martino was quoted as saying the following (via the Daily Mail):

"I think he's getting closer to playing again. We'll evaluate him Friday to see if he's in condition to play Saturday. The most important thing is him putting his injury behind and slowly returning to his best form."

According to the aforementioned source, Messi has returned to training alongside his teammates ahead of the all-important game in the MLS. Should the former Barcelona superstar play, it will be his first appearance for the Herons since playing 37 minutes against FC Toronto on September 21.

Even if Lionel Messi is fit enough to play against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, it is highly unlikely that he will be on the pitch for the full 90 minutes. His return, however, could be huge as Inter Miami still seek an unlikely push to make it through to the playoffs.

As things stand, Tata Martino's side are five points behind FC Montreal who occupy the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They do have a game in hand, though.

Inter Miami will be coming into the match against FC Cincinnati following a run of three games without a win. They were comprehensively beaten 4-1 by Chicago Fire last time around, with former Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri netting a brace for the hosts.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami faced FC Cincinnati in the US Open Cup earlier in the season

The league game on Saturday could be the second time Lionel Messi plays against FC Cincinnati in his short career in the United States. This will, however, depend whether he is fit to compete or not.

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star played against them in the semifinals of the US Open Cup where Inter Miami defeated Cincinnati on penalties.

Lionel Messi played a vital part in the game where he registered two assists as the David Beckham-owned side came back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 in extra time. FC Cincinnati, however, equalized with six minutes remaining to take the game into a penalty shootout where they lost.

Lionel Messi's absence, however, did hurt Inter Miami has they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Houston Dynamo in the US Open Cup final last month.