Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against Houston Dynamo tomorrow?

Lionel Messi could feature when Inter Miami take on Houston Dynamo in the US Open Cup final on Wednesday (September 27) at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida. The David Beckham-owned side will look to win their second cup competition of the season, having won the Leagues Cup.

Messi's availability has been the talk of the town in the last few days. Since his return from international duty, the former Barcelona superstar has missed two MLS games. He started against Toronto FC a week ago but was substituted after 37 minutes due to a recurring muscular injury.

Miami manager Geraro Martino has said that in the US Open Cup final, the management could decide to risk Messi's fitness. The Argentine tactician said (via ESPN):

"We will decide tomorrow based on how he's feeling."

He added:

"Here, there are questions. The player, the (U.S. Open Cup) final, and what comes after. These three scenarios have to be evaluated; it is not just about the next game.

"Risk is always there, but we try to decrease the margin of risk. If it wasn't a final, we wouldn't take any risk, but because it is a final, there is a chance we take that risk."

Based on Martino's comments, it seems like Messi could feature against Houston Dynamo provided he's match-fit. However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is unlikely to play the full 90 minutes. Messi could start from the bench and come on as a substitute.

It's worth mentioning that Inter have some in-form attackers who have made up for Messi's absence. Robert Taylor, Leonardo Campana and Facundo Farias have been among the goals lately.

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi eyeing a second trophy together

The arrival of Lionel Messi to Miami has completely transformed the fortunes of the club. The side that was languishing at the bottom of the MLS standings went on to win the Leagues Cup, thanks to the former Paris Saint-Germain star's exploits.

The Leagues Cup was the first tournament Lionel Messi played since his free transfer to the Florida-based club earlier this year. He played in all seven games, contributing 10 goals and an assist.

This included a goal in the final against Nashville, and he also scored his spot-kick in the shootout to help Inter Miami win their first trophy in their five-year history.