Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against Nashville tonight?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Inter Miami take on Nashville in the MLS on Wednesday (August 30) at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. This will be Messi's first start in the league since joining the Florida-based side last month.

Messi made his MLS debut when Inter Miami played against the New York Red Bulls on August 26. He came off the bench in the second half. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner continued his rich vein of form by scoring the second goal in his side's 2-0 victory.

Lionel Messi had played constant football since his arrival in the United States and has now taken a much-needed rest by not starting against the New York Red Bulls. Manager Gerardo Martino, however, has confirmed that the Argentina superstar will start if there are no fitness issues.

Martino was quoted as saying the following (via ESPN):

"I think the game [Messi] needed to get some rest was the last one in New York, same as Busquets. If there are no issues, [Messi] should [start]."

Lionel Messi could be partnered with Josef Martinez in a two-man attack. Inter Miami have been playing a back three with two attackers of late.

However, should they revert back to a front three, Messi and Martinez could be joined by Robert Taylor or Leonardo Campana.

It is worth mentioning that Tata Martino's side has already faced Nashville this month. The two sides faced off against one another in the 2023 Leagues Cup final.

Inter Miami came back from 2-0 down to make it 2-2 and take the game into extra time. The game then ended 3-3, with the David Beckham-owned side recording the win following a penalty shootout.

Messi himself scored a goal in the Leagues Cup final as he guided his side to their first major trophy.

Lionel Messi gave Inter Miami a much-needed win in the MLS

Lionel Messi's arrival has completely galvanized Inter Miami, and it continued in their previous MLS fixture. Their 2-0 victory over New York Red Bulls was their first league win after 11 matches.

The Herons are no longer rock bottom in the Eastern Conference as well as in the Supporters' Shield standings.

After picking up three points in New York, they are 14th in the Eastern Conference (second from bottom), having picked up 21 points from 23 matches. They are also 27th in the overall standings.

Lionel Messi has made a great start to life in Miami. The former Barcelona superstar has contributed 11 goals and three assists in just nine matches across all competitions.