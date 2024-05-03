Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against New York Red Bulls tomorrow?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Inter Miami take on New York Red Bulls at home on Saturday, May 4 in Major League Soccer (MLS). The Herons will want to build on their 4-1 victory over New England Revolution last time around.

Messi had yet another great outing in that victory over New England Revolution. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a brace and assisted further once to help his side secure all three points.

Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino has said that the gaps in scheduling are allowing Lionel Messi to recover probably. He added that the forward is ready to face New York Red Bulls on Saturday. The tactician is also willing to allow a free role to his superstar forward.

Speaking to reporters ahead of their MLS match, Martino was quoted as saying the following (via GOAL):

"Messi is free to move and play in any position on the pitch, he is the best footballer in the world and a great goalscorer. We can’t limit his movement. Now we are not playing much and he has time to recover from the physical demands."

Lionel Messi is therefore very likely to start and lead his side's attack on Saturday. The Argentina skipper could be partnered alongside the likes of Robert Taylor and former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez.

Inter Miami are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, having picked up 21 points from 11 matches. They are three points clear of second-placed Cincinnati FC, who have a game in hand.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are also having a good start to the 2024 season and are third in the standings. They have picked up 17 points from their opening 10 matches of the new campaign.

Inter Miami suffered a huge defeat at the hands of New York Red Bulls in Lionel Messi's absence

Lionel Messi missed a few games early in the season due to a muscular injury. He missed a total of four matches in the MLS, one of which was an away game against New York Red Bulls.

The Herons suffered a 4-0 defeat on that occasion. Lewis Morgan netted a hat-trick on that occasion for the hosts with Wikelman Carmona also getting on the scoresheet.

Inter Miami started with a front two consisting of Luis Suarez and Leonardo Campana. The Florida-based side, however, still did not manage to score past their opponents.

Lionel Messi has been the talisman for the Inter Miami this season. The former Barcelona superstar has contributed 11 goals and six assists from just 10 matches across all competitions.