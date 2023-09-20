Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against Toronto FC tomorrow?

Lionel Messi should feature when Inter Miami face Toronto FC in the MLS on Wednesday (September 20). The Herons will want to return to winning ways following their 5-2 defeat at the hands of Atlanta United last time around.

Messi has missed the last two matches in the MLS for his new side. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was away on international duty for the game against Kansas City and then missed the Atlanta United game due to muscular fatigue. The issue also saw Messi miss the game against Bolivia during the international break.

Inter Miami manager Tata Martino once again did not provide a definitive answer on Lionel Messi's availability for the game against Toronto FC. The Argentine tactician was quoted as saying (via ESPN):

"Messi and [Jordi] Alba will train in the full session today with the team, and after that we'll see if they're available to play and to what extent. Beginning on Wednesday, we have six matches in 18 days, which is one match every three days, including the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup final."

Based on Martino's comment, Messi could be in line to play against Toronto FC but will most likely not play the full 90 minutes. According to ESPN sources, Messi is well on track to play against the Canadian side on Wednesday evening.

If deemed match fit, Lionel Messi could start alongside the likes of Robert Taylor and Leonardo Campana. The latter netted a brace in the loss against Atlanta United. However, it was their first defeat in the MLS in four games.

There is also a possibility that Messi could come on as a second-half substitute against Toronto FC. The Argentina skipper needs match fitness as Miami head into the busy part of the season with the US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo also on the horizon.

How did Lionel Messi perform in his last outing for Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi last played for Inter Miami on September 3, when his side took on Los Angeles FC in the MLS. The David Beckham-owned side picked up a convincing 3-1 victory in California on that occasion with Messi playing a key role once again.

Lionel Messi did not get on the score sheet but provided two assists for his teammates in the crucial win. He set up his former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba before providing one to the in-form Leonardo Campana. Facundo Farias was the other goalscorer on that occasion.

Messi has made a great start to his Inter Miami tenure. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar has already contributed 11 goals and five assists from 11 matches across all competitions.