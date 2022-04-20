Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Angers tonight?

Lionel Messi is set to miss out on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s away game against Angers SCO in Ligue 1 on Wednesday, 20 April.

According to the club's official medical update, the 34-year-old forward is currently nursing an Achilles injury. The report said the following:

"Leo Messi is receiving treatment for an inflammation in his left achilles tendon. He will be looked at again in 48h."

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino also confirmed the absence of Messi in his pre-match press conference. The Argentine tactician was quoted as saying by the club's official website:

"Some players like Leo Messi, Marco Verratti and Presnel Kimpembe will be missing tomorrow because they are still undergoing treatment. Neymar Jr will be suspended. It will be an opportunity for the players who don't play much to get some game time and it will allow the youngsters to gain experience."

With the absence of Lionel Messi and Neymar, Kylian Mbappe is the only regular forward fit for the game against Angers. Pochettino, however, does have Angel Di Maria back from injury and he could be in line to start the game. Pochettino also has Mauro Icardi and youngster Xavi Simons available at his disposal in attack.

It is worth mentioning that Lionel Messi missed PSG's home match against Angers earlier this season. The 34-year-old forward was on international duty with Argentina on that occasion. The Parisian giants secured a narrow 2-1 win in that game with Kylian Mbappe and Danilo Pereira scoring the goals at the Parc des Princes.

Paris Saint-Germain are close to securing the 2021-22 Ligue 1 title. Right now, the Parisian outfit are 15 points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille with six matches remaining in the season. They have a chance of securing the title against Angers on Wednesday.

Angers, on the other hand, are languishing in 14th place in the standings, having picked up 34 points from 32 matches.

Lionel Messi's first season at PSG has been underwhelming

Lionel Messi arrived at PSG on a free transfer from Barcelona last summer. However, his first season in France has not been the best based on Messi's lofty standards.

As things stand, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has contributed eight goals and 13 assists in 29 appearances for the Parisian giants across all competitions. However, only three of those goals have come in Ligue 1.

Lionel Messi, however, has had some impressive games this season for PSG. The forward recently registered a hat-trick of assists in their 6-1 win over Clermont Foot.

