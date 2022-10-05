Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Benfica tomorrow?

Lionel Messi has been named in Paris Saint-Germain's squad that will travel to Lisbon to face SL Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on October 5. The Parisian giants will be looking to make it three wins in a row in the group stage of the tournament.

PSG's last group stage match was against Maccabi Haifa, which they won 3-1. Lionel Messi got a goal and an assist that night.

Messi has been in excellent form across all competitions and most expect him to start against Benfica. The Argentine could once again be partnered alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. in attack.

The former FC Barcelona skipper has been deployed in a slightly deeper role by manager Christophe Galiter this season. The same tactic could be used against Benfica as well.

Messi has been named in the PSG squad which will travel to Portugal to take on Benfica in the UEFA Champions League. Their full squad can be seen in the image below.

Lionel Messi is having an excellent second season in the French capital following a disappointing debut season at the Parc des Princes.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has seven goals and eight assists from 12 games across all competitions this season. Messi scored a brilliant goal directly from a free kick against OGC Nice in their last game in Ligue 1 at the weekend.

PSG are currently level on points with Benfica in Group H of the UEFA Champions League.

PSG forward Lionel Messi is yet to score against Benfica

Following his goal against Maccabi Haifa, Lionel Messi became the first player in UEFA Champions League history to score against 39 different opponents. A goal against Benfica will see him extend his record to 40 teams.

OptaJean @OptaJean #UEFAChampionsLeague2022 39 - Lionel Messi has become the first player to find the net against 39 different teams in UEFA Champions League, more than any other player in the competition (38 for Cristiano Ronaldo). Globetrotter. #MACPSG 39 - Lionel Messi has become the first player to find the net against 39 different teams in UEFA Champions League, more than any other player in the competition (38 for Cristiano Ronaldo). Globetrotter. #MACPSG #UEFAChampionsLeague2022 https://t.co/fJQCVPtKqo

Messi is yet to score a goal against Benfica in his illustrious career. The Argentine skipper has faced the Portuguese giants on just two occasions whilst he was playing for Barcelona. Messi, however, did register two assists against Benfica when he faced them in October 2012.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far