Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Benfica tonight?

Lionel Messi is set to miss out on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s game against SL Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 11. The Parisian giants will want to return to winning ways in the Champions League following their 1-1 draw last week against the same opposition.

Messi picked up a calf injury against Benfica in a game where he scored an excellent goal from outside the box in the first-half. The knock saw him miss out on PSG's league game against Reims at the weekend as well.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirmed Lionel Messi's absence from their game against Benfica in his latest press conference. The French tactician, however, is positive that the Argentine forward will be available for selection for their game against Olympique Marseille on Sunday (October 16).

Christophe Galtier was quoted as saying the following (via the club's official website):

"Leo felt a problem in his calf during the first game with Benfica. We all thought he was going to be able to play in the second game, but it's not quite there. There's only six days between the two."

He added:

"He's a lot better, but he still has that feeling that could be problematic in a game of this importance, and he preferred to sit it out. We're going to see how it progresses during the week, and it's very probable that he's available for Marseille."

Lionel Messi's absence means there is a chance for a backup attacker to feature in the starting XI against Benfica. Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are expected to start for the Parisian giants in the attack. In place of Messi, however, there are numerous options at Christophe Galtier's disposal, including Pablo Sarabia and Carlos Soler amongst others.

Lionel Messi has been producing excellent numbers for PSG this season

Lionel Messi has been one of PSG's most important players this season. The Parisian giants struggled against Reims at the weekend in Messi's absence from the team, drawing 0-0 against the 15th-placed side.

Messi has made an excellent start to the 2022-23 season. He has been scoring and creating goals at an alarming rate so far this season. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored and assisted eight times from 13 games across all competitions.

PSG will be hoping that Lionel Messi's absence will not hamper their performance against Benfica in the Champions League. A win for the Parisian giants will put them in an excellent position to qualify from Group H of the tournament.

