Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Brest tonight?

Lionel Messi is set to miss Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) game against Brest on Saturday night. The 34-year-old forward is still recovering from COVID-19.

Prior to their game against Brest, the Parisian giants posted a medical update on their website. The statement confirmed Messi will return to first-team action next week. The official statement reads as follows:

"Having made good progress, Lionel Messi is continuing to work with the club's medical and performance staff and will gradually rejoin the squad next week."

Lionel Messi has already missed a couple of games due to COVID. The 34-year-old forward sat out a Coupe de France game against Vannes and also missed a game against Lyon in the league.

Messi could return to first-team action when PSG take on Reims on the 23rd of January 2022.

Apart from Messi, PSG will be without Neymar, who is also working with medical staff and recovering from an ankle strain. This could prompt Pochettino to partner Kylian Mbappe with Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi in the attack.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will be keen on returning to winning ways following a string of underwhelming results in Ligue 1. The Parisian outfit have drawn both of their previous games in the league against Lorient and Olympique Lyon.

Despite a few dropped points, Paris Saint-Germain are still comfortably leading the Ligue 1 charts. The Parisian outfit have amassed 47 points from 20 matches and are currently eight points clear of second-placed OGC Nice.

Brest, on the other hand, are currently languishing in 13th place in the league, having picked up 25 points from 20 games.

Lionel Messi has had a slow start to his Ligue 1 career for PSG

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer from FC Barcelona in the summer of 2021. The Argentine forward, however, has not had the best of starts in Ligue 1.

Messi has made 11 appearances for PSG in the league but has so far scored just once. However, he has contributed five assists, including a hat-trick of assists against St-Etienne.

Things have been quite different in the Champions League. Lionel Messi has been one of the better players on the European stage, having scored five goals in five group matches. Messi's overall record for PSG currently stands at six goals and five assists in 16 games across all competitions.

Edited by Ashwin