Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Clermont Foot tonight?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Clermont Foot in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino's side returned to winning ways in the league by securing a 5-1 win over FC Lorient last weekend. Kylian Mbappe was involved in all five goals, scoring twice and providing three assists.

Lionel Messi also got onto the scoresheet along with Neymar. However, it is worth noting that it was only Messi's third league goal of the season. Messi will want to carry his goalscoring form when they travel to Clermont Foot on Saturday.

Due to their successful outing against FC Lorient, the trio are expected to start together once again. According to the club's official website, Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler will both miss out on the trip to Clermont.

It is worth mentioning that Lionel Messi did not feature the last time PSG played Clermont Foot earlier this season. The Parisian giants secured a 4-0 win on that occasion, with Ander Herrera scoring a brace.

As things stand, PSG are inching closer to regaining the Ligue 1 title after missing out last season. Mauricio Pochettino's side are currently top of the table, having amassed 68 points from 30 matches. They are 12 points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille, with eight matches remaining in the season.

Clermont Foot, meanwhile, are just one place above the relegation playoff spot in 17th place. They are currently a point above St-Etienne. However, Clermont Foot have lost their last four Ligue 1 matches.

Lionel Messi's first season at PSG has not been the best

Lionel Messi joined PSG from Barcelona last summer on a free transfer. However, the 34-year-old forward has not been at his best in France. As things stand, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored eight goals and provided 11 assists in 27 matches for the Parisian outfit across all competitions.

Despite the lower output in front of goal, Messi has had a few good performances in a PSG shirt. The Argentine skipper went on to have a spell of a goal and six assists in five Ligue 1 matches earlier this year.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi has reportedly urged his side to target Lazio youngster Luka Romero. dlvr.it/SNDXhC Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi has reportedly urged his side to target Lazio youngster Luka Romero. dlvr.it/SNDXhC

It is worth mentioning that Lionel Messi will still be contracted to the Parisian giants next season. The 34-year-old forward signed a two-year deal with the club, with the option to extend it by another year at the end of the 2022-23 season.

