Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Clermont Foot tonight?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Clermont Foot at home in their final league game on Saturday, June 3. The Parisian giants have already secured their 11th league title following their 1-1 draw against Strasbourg last time around.

Christophe Galtier's side, however, will want to end their successful season on a high in their final home game of the season. The game is so going to be Lionel Messi's final game in PSG colors as he leaves the club on a free transfer at the end of his two-year contract.

Galtier confirmed Messi's exit from the Parc des Princes after the game against Clermont Foot. The French tactician was quoted as saying (via ESPN):

"I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes."

Lionel Messi should therefore play his final game in front of his home fans. The seven-time Ballon d'Or will get one final chance to play alongside Kylian Mbappe in attack for PSG.

PSG's squad for their game against Clermont Foot can be seen below:

PSG's squad to face Clermont Foot:

Marquinhos, Ekitike & Achraf Hakimi are back in the squad.

Ismaël Gharbi, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Serif Nhaga, Bitshiabu, Lavallée, & Pembele are present.

Neymar, Bernat, Nuno Mendes, Fabain Ruiz, Kimpembe & Mukiele are absent.

Paris Saint-Germain faced Clermont Foot in their opening game of the 2022-23 season and secured a convincing 5-0 victory away from home. Lionel Messi had a great outing on that occasion, netting a brace and providing an assist.

While the hosts have won the Ligue 1 title, Clermont Foot can finish no higher than eighth in the league standings. As things stand, they are eighth on the table, having amassed 56 points from 37 points. They are just one point ahead of ninth-placed OGC Nice.

How did Lionel Messi perform in his two years with PSG?

Lionel Messi joined the Parisian outfit on a free transfer ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season. The Argentina superstar had a slow start to life in the French capital which was him have an underwhelming first season. Things, however, improved in his second season with Messi being one of the club's best players during the 2022-23 campaign.

Messi scored just 11 goals and provided 15 assists last season. Those numbers, however, have drastically increased this time around. The former Barcelona forward has contributed 21 goals and 20 assists from 40 games across all competitions.

Messi won the Ligue 1 title in each of his two seasons at PSG. The 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning skipper also won the Trophee des Champions earlier this season.

