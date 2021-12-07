Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Club Brugge tonight?

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is expected to play a part when PSG take on Belgian side Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League later today.

PSG will face Club Brugge in their final group game of the Champions League. The Parisian giants have already booked their place in the knockout rounds of the competition.

Lionel Messi is likely to lead PSG's attack in the UEFA Champions League once again. The 34-year-old will partner Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi or Angel Di Maria in attack. It is worth noting that PSG will be without the attacking duo of Neymar and Julian Draxler, who are both recovering from their respective injuries.

There is, however, also a possibility that manager Mauricio Pochettino will decide to rest Lionel Messi for the game against Club Brugge. For the Ligue 1 side, this is a dead rubber game. PSG have guaranteed second place in the group and have no chance of toppling Manchester City from the top spot.

Lionel Messi and PSG have had a couple of underwhelming performances in Ligue 1 last week. The Parisian side will head into the game against Club Brugge on the back of two draws. They drew 0-0 against OGC Nice before picking up a 1-1 draw against Lens.

Messi failed to make any positive impact on the aforementioned games. The forward did play the full 90 minutes when PSG took on Club Brugge earlier this season. However, he failed to contribute either a goal or an assist in the 1-1 draw.

Lionel Messi has been in better form for PSG in the UEFA Champions League

Despite his shortcomings in Ligue 1, Lionel Messi has been one of PSG's best players in the Champions League. He has scored three goals in four appearances for the club on the European stage.

The Argentine scored his first goal for PSG during their 2-0 win over Manchester City at the Parc des Princes. He added two more goals to his Champions League tally by netting a brace in a 3-2 win against RB Leipzig.

Lionel Messi does need a stellar game to kickstart his season for PSG. The former Barcelona superstar has scored just four goals and assisted thrice in 13 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Also Read Article Continues below

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English The Paris Saint-Germain coach feels Tuesday's UEFA Champions League encounter with Club Brugge could not come at a better time for his squad. 🗣 The Paris Saint-Germain coach feels Tuesday's UEFA Champions League encounter with Club Brugge could not come at a better time for his squad. 🗣

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh