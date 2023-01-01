Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Lens today?

Lionel Messi will not feature when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Lens in Ligue 1 on New Year's Day. The Parisian giants will therefore play their first game of 2023 without their Argentine superstar.

Lionel Messi guided Argentina to the FIFA World Cup title in Qatar in December. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was therefore given additional time off from his club duties to celebrate his triumph. PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirmed that Messi would return to France during the first week of January.

Lionel Messi, however, is not the only PSG attacker who will miss their trip to Lens in Ligue 1. Brazilian forward Neymar Jr. will also miss out on the game due to a suspension. Galtier was asked about the absence of both Neymar and Messi. The French tactician was quoted as saying (via the club's official website):

"The absence of Neymar Jr and Leo Messi is significant. We know how important they are; our attacking trio is elite-level. We've worked with the players and the coaching staff to find the best attacking setup possible, and I've got a pretty clear idea of what I'm going to ask of my squad."

Kylian Mbappe will be tasked with leading Paris Saint-Germain's attack against Lens. The French attacker could be partnered alongside the likes of Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler, or Hugo Ekitike.

A top-of-the-table clash between PSG and Lens will take place on Sunday (January 1). Lens are currently second in the Ligue 1 standings, having accumulated 37 points from their opening 16 games. They have suffered just one defeat in the league all season, which came against Lille back in October.

PSG secured a late victory over Strasbourg in Lionel Messi's absence

The game against Strasbourg was the first game back in the league for Paris Saint-Germain since the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi did not feature in the game at the Parc des Princes, which PSG narrowly won 2-1. Christophe Galtier's side needed a late Kylian Mbappe penalty to secure all three points on Wednesday (December 28). Marquinhos was the other goalscorer for the Parisian giants on that occasion.

Guardian sport @guardian_sport Neymar was sent off, but Kylian Mbappé rescued PSG with a late penalty to snatch a 2-1 victory over Strasbourg in the France striker’s first game since the World Cup final theguardian.com/football/2022/… Neymar was sent off, but Kylian Mbappé rescued PSG with a late penalty to snatch a 2-1 victory over Strasbourg in the France striker’s first game since the World Cup final theguardian.com/football/2022/…

Lionel Messi has been one of PSG's best players during the 2022-23 season. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has contributed 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 appearances across all competitions. This includes seven goals and 10 assists in Ligue 1.

Poll : 0 votes