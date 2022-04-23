Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Lens tonight?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on RC Lens in Ligue 1 on Saturday, April 23.

The 34-year-old forward missed the Parisians' 3-0 league win over Angers due to an Achilles injury. However, Messi is deemed fit to play a part against Lens. PSG's official medical update does not mention the Argentina captain's name, which could imply that the forward will be a part of the squad.

Messi could start in attack alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. The Brazilian superstar also missed the Angers game, as he was serving a suspension.

Argentine winger Angel Di Maria partnered Mbappe in attack in the 3-0 win against Angers, in the absence of Messi and Neymar.

It's worth mentioning that Messi played the full 90 minutes when PSG faced Lens earlier this season. However, the forward didn'tp make a single goal contribution as manager Mauricio Pochettino's side laboured to a 1-1 draw. Former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum netted an injury-time equaliser to salvage a point for the Ligue 1 giants.

The game against Lens is crucial for PSG. They will clinch the Ligue 1 title if they avoid defeat. The Parisians are atop the league table, 15 points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille, with only five games remaining in the season.

Lens, meanwhile, are comfortably sitting in the top half of the table. They are seventh in the standings, having amassed 53 points from 33 games.

Lionel Messi will look to end his first season with PSG on a high

Lionel Messi's first season in France has not gone according to plans. The 34-year-old forward has taken some time to get used to his new surroundings in Paris following his free transfer from Barcelona last summer.

Messi has had a disappointing season in front of goal. The 34-year-old forward has managed just eight strikes so far, with only three of those goals coming in Ligue 1.

The Argentina captain, though, has been PSG's creative force on numerous occasions, linking up with fellow attackers Mbappe and Neymar. Messi has contributed 13 assists so far this season. He has registered a hat-trick of assists twice, most recently doing so in the Parisians' 6-1 win over Clermont Foot earlier this month.

Despite his lacklustre campaign, Lionel Messi is set to end his first season in France with the Ligue 1 title.

