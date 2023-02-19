Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Lille tomorrow?

Lionel Messi is likely to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Lille OSC in Ligue 1 on Sunday (February 19).

The Parisian outfit will want to return to winning ways in the league following their 3-1 defeat at the hands of AS Monaco last time around. PSG are currently winless in two games across all competitions. Following their defeat to AS Monaco, Christophe Galtier's side then suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash.

The Argentine ace did play in their defeat to Bayern Munich but did not feature when his side lost to AS Monaco. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was nursing a hamstring injury on that occasion.

He did, however, play the full 90 minutes against Bayern Munich. The Argentine forward's injury was nothing serious and has therefore been named in the squad which will face Lille on Sunday.

The PSG squad for their Ligue 1 game against Lille can be seen below:

Messi could be partnered alongside Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe in the starting XI against Lille. Mbappe started the game against Bayern Munich on the bench but did make a substitute appearance in the second half.

The attacking trio last started a game together was back on January 29 when PSG faced Reims in Ligue 1. The game ended 1-1 on that occasion.

Paris Saint-Germain are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 charts despite their recent defeat. They have amassed 54 points from 23 games and are five points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille.

Lille, on the other hand, are currently fifth in the league standings. They have picked up 41 points from 23 games and are on a three-game unbeaten run in Ligue 1.

How has Lionel Messi performed for PSG this season?

Messi has had an excellent season for PSG this time around after his troublesome campaign last time around. The former FC Barcelona forward has been regularly amongst the goals and assists across all competitions.

At the time of writing, he has contributed 15 goals and 14 assists from 26 appearances across competitions this season. This includes a tally of 10 goals and the same number of assists from 18 games in the league.

Messi played against Lille twice in the league last season. He scored a goal and provided an assist in a 5-1 victory for Paris Saint-Germain away from home last February.

