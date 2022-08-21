Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Lille tonight?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) travel to face Lille OSC in Ligue 1 on Sunday (21 August). The Parisian giants will want to maintain their perfect start to the season with yet another victory.

Christophe Galtier's side come into this game on the back of a 5-2 win over Montpellier last weekend on August 13. Lionel Messi, however, did not make any meaningful contributions in that fixture. The win against Montpellier was, however, overshadowed by Neymar and Kylian Mbappe's on-field feud.

Despite their fallout, both Neymar and Mbappe are expected to start together, with Lionel Messi also joining them in attack.

There are a couple of positions Lionel Messi can start in during PSG's away game against Lille. The former Barcelona superstar can play alongside Mbappe and Neymar in a traditional attacking three. There is also the option for Galtier to play the Argentine icon as a number 10 behind the two forwards.

Despite his quiet game against Montpellier, Messi has made a decent start to the 2022-23 season.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored three goals and provided an assist from three games across all competitions. He scored two goals and assisted another during PSG's opening Ligue 1 game against Clermont Foot on August 6. They secured a 5-0 win on that occasion.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes have made the PSG team for their Ligue 1 match vs. Lille. No Mauro Icardi. Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes have made the PSG team for their Ligue 1 match vs. Lille. No Mauro Icardi. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/YCwNh9vpUN

The Parisians are currently unbeaten in the league, having won both of their games so far.

Lille, on the other hand, are also unbeaten in Ligue 1. They secured a 4-1 win over Auxerre in their opening game of the season before picking up a 1-1 draw against Nantes last time around.

How did Lionel Messi perform for PSG against Lille last season?

Lionel Messi played twice against Lille in Ligue 1 last season and had a mixed time against the 2021 champions.

Messi's first encounter against Lille was a 2-1 win at the Parc des Princes. The Argentine forward start for the Parisian giants during the game. However, he was substituted at half-time with PSG trailing 1-0 at the break. They did turn it around in the second half to secure a 2-1 win.

Messi had a much better time against Lille during the reverse fixture. The Ligue 1 giants secured a convincing 5-1 win on that occasion with Messi scoring and assisting once.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English 🏟️



Relive our fantastic victory during the last trip to Lille (1-5) 🏟️ #LOSCPSG Relive our fantastic victory during the last trip to Lille (1-5) 🔙🏟️ #LOSCPSG Relive our fantastic victory during the last trip to Lille (1-5) 🔥 https://t.co/cczTszc8Ho

Messi, however, scored just six goals in Ligue 1 last season and 11 across all competitions.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury