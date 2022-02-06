Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Lille tonight?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) travel to LOSC Lille in Ligue 1 on Sunday evening.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will be keen to return to winning ways after exiting the Coupe de France at the hands of OGC Nice last week. The Parisian giants suffered a defeat on penalties after the game finished 0-0.

Lionel Messi played the full 90 minutes in the game against Nice in the French Cup. It is worth mentioning that Messi only returned to full fitness last month after suffering from COVID-19 during the French winter break. The 34-year-old forward has not played a full league game since the 1-1 draw against Lorient in late December.

However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to lead the PSG attack when they face Lille. Messi will likely be partnered alongside Kylian Mbappe, and one of Angel Di Maria or Julian Draxler in attack.

The Parisian outfit continue to be without star forward Neymar Jr., who is currently recovering from an ankle injury. Pochettino will also be without the services of Mauro Icardi following a foot injury.

PSG Talk @PSGTalk Lille Manager Gourvennec Details Takeaways from Messi’s PSG Run So Far psgtalk.com/2022/02/lille-… Lille Manager Gourvennec Details Takeaways from Messi’s PSG Run So Far psgtalk.com/2022/02/lille-…

It is worth mentioning that Messi played in the match against Lille earlier this season. However, the Argentine skipper was substituted at half-time with PSG trailing 1-0 at the time. The former Barcelona superstar was replaced by Icardi as the Parisian giants came from behind to win the game 2-1.

As things stand, Pochettino's side are comfortably leading the Ligue 1 charts, having accumulated 53 points from 22 matches. They are currently 10 points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille with a game in hand.

Lille, meanwhile, have looked a shadow of the team that won the Ligue 1 title last season. The reigning champions are currently languishing in 11th place with just 32 points.

PSG will need Lionel Messi to find form quickly

PSG will desperately need Lionel Messi to find his feet quickly as they prepare to take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League later this month. The 34-year-old forward has struggled to adapt to his new surroundings in France. As things stand, Messi has only scored six goals and provided six assists in 18 matches across all competitions.

He has scored five times in the Champions League whilst only scoring once in Ligue 1 so far this season.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup



Gini Wijnaldum

Ander Herrera

Juan Bernat

Julian Draxler



Interesting PSG’s senior squad is too large for Champions League KO’s and they have been forced to cut:Gini WijnaldumAnder HerreraJuan BernatJulian DraxlerInteresting PSG’s senior squad is too large for Champions League KO’s and they have been forced to cut: ❌ Gini Wijnaldum❌ Ander Herrera❌ Juan Bernat ❌ Julian DraxlerInteresting 👀 https://t.co/DIrUTw7XtH

Also Read Article Continues below

PSG will have home advantage in the first leg of their tie against Real Madrid, which is scheduled to take place on February 15.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra