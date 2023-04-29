Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Lorient today?

Lionel Messi is expected to be a part of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s starting XI when the Parisians take on Lorient in a Ligue 1 home clash on Sunday, April 30. The Parisians enter the contest on the back of a 2-1 away win against bottom-placed Angers.

Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show for Christophe Galtier's team in the last match as the mercurial French forward bagged a brace. Messi registered an assist during the match.

Overall, the Argentine has been in very good form for the Parisian club so far this season. He has scored 20 goals and has provided 19 assists in 36 matches across competitions.

Lionel Messi has scored 15 goals and has provided 15 assists in 27 Ligue 1 matches this campaign. PSG, meanwhile, are leading the race for the league title with 75 points from 32 games.

Les Parisiens lead second-placed Marseille by eight points at this point in time. Lorient, on the other hand, are 11th with 45 points from 32 matches.

Xavi confirms Barcelona have met La Liga to bring Lionel Messi back from PSG

While Lionel Messi has been in stunning form for PSG this season, his future in the French capital is in doubt. The Argentine is currently in the final months of his contract with the Parisian club and is yet to pen an extension to his deal.

There have been widespread reports linking Messi with a move back to Barcelona. Messi left the Blaugrana in 2021 after the Catalan club were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules.

Barca manager Xavi Hernandez confirmed that the club's officials have met with La Liga to inquire about a move for Messi. He said (via GOAL):

"Yes [Barcelona met with La Liga], but not only for the possible arrival of Leo. We’ll see in order to improve the squad for next year, but it is not the important issue; there is still a league to win."

Lionel Messi scored a staggering 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 matches with Barcelona before his move to France. The Argentine ace also won every possible trophy he could have won with the Catalan club.

